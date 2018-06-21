Suarez scores to put Uruguay up 1-0 against Saudi Arabia at halftime

Suarez scores to put Uruguay up 1-0 against Saudi Arabia at halftime

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez scored in the 23rd minute to put his side up 1-0 at halftime after a tepid start against Saudi Arabia in their Group A game at Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday.

World Cup - Group A - Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
Soccer Football - World Cup - Group A - Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia - Rostov Arena, Rostov-on-Don, Russia - June 20, 2018 Uruguay's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Uruguay will qualify for the knockout stage if they beat Saudi Arabia, the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

