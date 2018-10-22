Substitutes set up Everton win over Palace

Oct 21: Two late goals by Everton substitutes brought the Merseysiders a third successive win when they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Goodison Park in Sunday's only Premier League game.

Ademola Lookman set up the first one in the 87th minute for another substitute, Dominic Calvert-Lewin to head in and the third replacement, Cenk Tosun, scored two minutes later.

Palace had missed a chance to take the lead when Serbian international Luka Milivojevic's penalty was saved by Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Wilfried Zaha, passed fit after missing an Ivory Coast international in midweek, had won the penalty when he was clipped by Seamus Coleman.

The miss meant Crystal Palace have scored only five goals in nine games, the second worst record in the Premier League.

Everton moved up three places to eighth, Palace dropping to 15th.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Clare Lovell)