Sun Yang: Rise and fall of a controversial champion

HONG KONG: Chinese Olympic champion Sun Yang was banned for eight years on Friday (Feb 28) for refusing to cooperate with drug-testers.

AFP Sport picks out the key dates in the 28-year-old Chinese swimming star's turbulent career:

2009: BREAKTHROUGH

Sun wins his first major medal at the age of 17, taking 1500m freestyle bronze at the world championships in Rome.

2010: ASIAN CROWNS

The rising star wins gold in the 1500m and 4x200m freestyle relay at the Asian Games in Guangzhou.

2011: STUNNING WORLD RECORD

Sun shatters Grant Hackett's 10-year-old 1500m world record and also wins the 800m in front of his home crowd at the world championships in Shanghai.

2012: DOUBLE OLYMPIC GOLD

Sun is edged into silver in the 200m freestyle at the London Games, but strikes gold in the 400m and 1500m.

2014: SECRET DRUGS BAN

Sun wins triple gold at the Asian Games in Incheon, but it later emerges that he served a three-month suspension for taking the banned stimulant trimetazidine.

2016: OLYMPIC RANCOUR

Australian rival Mack Horton brands Sun "a drug cheat" at the Rio Olympics and pips the Chinese to gold in the 400m freestyle, leaving him in tears. Sun recovers to win the 200m title.

2019: SMASHED BLOOD VIAL

Sun's career is thrown into doubt after The Sunday Times in Britain alleges that a vial of his blood was smashed with a hammer during a dispute with anti-doping testers who visited his home.

2019: PODIUM PROTESTS

Horton refuses to pose for pictures with Sun on the medal podium, a protest repeated by Britain's bronze medallist Duncan Scott. Sun tells Scott: "I win, you loser."

2020: EIGHT-YEAR BAN

Sun is banned for eight years by the Court of Arbitration for Sport for refusing to give blood and urine samples to testers.