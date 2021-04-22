Super League failure means football wins, says City captain Fernandinho

BIRMINGHAM, England: Manchester City's players put days of tumult over the proposed Super League behind them to beat Aston Villa and remain top of the Premier League on Wednesday, with club captain Fernandinho saying that football won out as the project quickly fell apart.

City were one of six English clubs involved in the ill-fated proposal which was announced on Sunday but foundered almost as quickly.

"It's been crazy since Saturday after the Chelsea defeat in the FA Cup. Guys were a bit down, and then on Monday the Super League comes out and we were surprised," Brazilian Fernandinho told Sky Sports.

"We didn't expect it, but eventually they had good sense and it was the right thing to do. Everyone who loves football didn't support the Super League, including our players, so we're happy now that it’s turned around, but it was a surprise," he added.

Players and managers were seemingly left in the dark as plans were made for teams from England, Spain and Italy to create a new tournament to replace UEFA's Champions League with an eye to generating more revenue.

Many players took to social media on Tuesday evening to express their displeasure as pressure from fans mounted, prompting a U-turn from the English clubs.

"It's a tough situation. We wanted to find out from the people at the top of the club to see the reasons why they are there with the other clubs," the 35-year-old Fernandinho said.

"We wanted to come out and say we are against it, but we had to have a chat among the players and we all agreed to wait for the club statement, we are happy in the end because football wins," Fernandinho added.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)