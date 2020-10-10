Super sub Hulkenberg replaces unwell Stroll for Eifel GP

Nico Hulkenberg will replace unwell Canadian Lance Stroll at this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring, the Racing Point Formula One team said on Saturday.

The experienced German stood in twice for Stroll's team mate Sergio Perez at Silverstone in August after the Mexican tested positive for COVID-19.

"Back to #hulkenback," Hulkenberg posted on Twitter over a photograph of his paddock pass.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Mark Potter)