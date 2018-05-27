Superb Saracens crowned English champions again

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Saracens were crowned English champions for the third time in four years when they outclassed holders Exeter 27-10 in the Premiership final on Saturday as veteran American winger Chris Wyles marked his last game before retirement with two tries.

Exeter, who finished top of the standings in the regular season, had the best of the early stages at a sun-drenched Twickenham, but Saracens absorbed the pressure and reached halftime 12-3 ahead after tries for Billy Vunipola and Wyles.

The American, leaving after 10 years at the club, then added his second soon after the restart for a memorable sign-off.

Exeter showed great heart but not enough variety and though Gareth Steenson finally breached Saracens’ famed defence after 63 minutes to reduce the lead to nine, Saracens went straight down the other end to earn a penalty that Ben Spencer slotted.

A Nathan Earle try put the icing on the cake two minutes from time as the London club ended the season on a glorious high after the earlier disappointment of being deposed as back to back European champions.

