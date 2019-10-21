Superb Shapovalov captures maiden crown at Stockholm Open

Sport

Superb Shapovalov captures maiden crown at Stockholm Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov captured his maiden ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open on Sunday, easing past Filip Krajinovic 6-4 6-4 in the final.

Tennis - Stockholm Open 2019 - Day 7
Tennis - Stockholm Open 2019 - Day 7 - Men's Single Semi Final - Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden - October 19, 2019 - Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action. TT News Agency/Claudio Bresciani via REUTERS

Bookmark

REUTERS: Canada's Denis Shapovalov captured his maiden ATP Tour title at the Stockholm Open on Sunday, easing past Filip Krajinovic 6-4 6-4 in the final.

Despite two victories over top-10 opponents in his career, a first trophy had proved elusive for the 20-year-old but Shapovalov was not to be denied by his Serbian opponent who was on a similar quest.

Shapovalov triumphed in style, sending down 16 aces and losing two points on his first serve while saving the only breakpoint he faced in the one-sided, 84-minute contest.

The world number 34 follows in the footsteps of Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lifted the Stockholm trophy for his first tour-level title as a 20-year-old last year.

Tsitsipas was Shapovalov's second top-10 victim, at the Miami Open earlier this year, following a stunning three-sets victory over Rafa Nadal at the Rogers Cup two years ago to announce himself on the big stage.

Shapovalov will look to carry his good form into the 21-and-under Next Gen ATP Finals starting on Nov. 5 in Milan.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Tony Lawrence)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark