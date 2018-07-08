Superb Zaman blasts Pakistan to tri-series final win over Australia

Opener Fakhar Zaman smashed a career-best 91 from 46 balls as Pakistan defeated Australia by six wickets to lift the tri-series trophy at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat on a flat track in the final, posting 183 for eight in their 20 overs with the innings anchored by opener D'Arcy Short's stylish 76 from 53 balls.

Pakistan were in trouble early on in their reply as they lost their first two wickets with just two runs on the scoreboard. But Zaman launched a ferocious counter-attack with an innings that included 12 fours and three sixes.

Pakistan, who top the global rankings in Twenty20 cricket, won the game with four balls to spare to secure victory in the final of the series that also involved hosts Zimbabwe.

