Supercar maker McLaren to cut 1,200 jobs amid pandemic - Sky News

Sport

Supercar maker McLaren to cut 1,200 jobs amid pandemic - Sky News

Surrey-based supercar maker McLaren is cutting about 1,200 jobs from its workforce as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Logo of McLaren is seen at a showroom in Opfikon
FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer McLaren is seen at a showroom in the Glattpark district in Opfikon, Switzerland October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bookmark

REUTERS: Surrey-based supercar maker McLaren is cutting about 1,200 jobs from its workforce as it deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The job cuts equate to more than 25per cent of the group's workforce of just over 4,000, and will be spread across its F1, road-car and Applied Technologies operations, Sky News said https://bit.ly/2X1pCkH.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark