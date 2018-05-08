Survival-seeking Huddersfield full of belief - Malone

Holding Premier League champions Manchester City to a draw has given Huddersfield Town belief that a similar approach to their remaining fixtures can ensure top-flight survival, defender Scott Malone said.

REUTERS: Holding Premier League champions Manchester City to a draw has given Huddersfield Town belief that a similar approach to their remaining fixtures can ensure top-flight survival, defender Scott Malone said.

David Wagner's men take on top-six sides Chelsea and Arsenal in their final two games but Malone is confident that the Terriers can get the points needed to stay up after a solid performance in the goalless draw at City last weekend.

Huddersfield are playing in their first top-flight season in 45 years and sit 16th in the table on 36 points, three points above the drop zone.

"The draw against Manchester City has given us more belief, so back-to-back games against these types of teams is great," Malone told Huddersfield's website https://www.htafc.com/news/2018/may/malone-we-have-two-finals-left ahead of Wednesday's trip to Stamford Bridge.

"We have to go in the same mindset as we did against City. We have two finals left."

