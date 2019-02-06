Suspect arrested after Millwall v Everton violence

REUTERS: An arrest has been made after the widespread disorder which surrounded Millwall's FA Cup fourth-round clash with Everton last month, the Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm, and violent disorder.

The man has been bailed to appear at a central London police station on Feb. 28.

The police said his arrest came in relation to a "life-changing" facial injury sustained by another male during the incident in south London.

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson described the brawl as "absolutely shocking" and confirmed it involved dozens of people and lasted for a number of hours.

"We are carrying out a large-scale investigation into the disorder, which left at least one person with a serious injury," he said in a statement.

"We have hours of CCTV and hundreds of images which we are closely reviewing, and we have a team of experts working to identify those involved.

"In the very near future we will be issuing images of those we want to trace, and we will be asking for the media's support in doing so. We are dedicated to identifying those involved, and bringing them to justice for the chaos and disruption they caused."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)