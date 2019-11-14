Suspect arrested over shooting of Dutch football player Maynard: ANP news

AMSTERDAM: Dutch authorities on Thursday (Nov 14) arrested a suspect in the killing of former professional soccer player Kelvin Maynard, news agency ANP reported.

Defender Maynard, 32, died when two assailants on a motor-bike opened fire on his car in September in a southeastern district of Amsterdam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No details about the suspect were released.

Maynard, who had been playing this season for Dutch amateur club "Alphense Boys", had run-ins with the police in the past, authorities said at the time without providing details.

He previously had been with Dutch side Volendam, Portugal's Sporting Clube Olhanense, Hungary's Kecskemeti TE, Belgium's Antwerp FC and England's Burton Albion.

While shooting deaths are rare, alarm has been growing over crime in Amsterdam, a city of 800,000 people where recreational drug use has long been tolerated by law enforcement, creating an underworld of dealers and suppliers that sometimes fuels violence.



Advertisement