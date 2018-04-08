Swansea face anxious wait over Van der Hoorn injury

Swansea City are concerned about defender Mike van der Hoorn after the Dutchman sustained a shoulder injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old, who has featured in Swansea's last 11 league games, was substituted at half-time. Swansea earned a crucial point to move four points clear of 18th-placed Southampton, who play Arsenal later on Sunday.

"It was Mike's shoulder – we don't know yet what the problem is," manager Carlos Carvalhal told Swansea's website https://www.swanseacity.com.

"He cannot move his arm at the moment, but let's see if things get better."

Swansea have six league games left to play and a serious injury would rule Van der Hoorn out for the rest of the season.

The Welsh side host ninth-placed Everton in the league next Saturday.

