Swansea hoping for miracle to avoid relegation, says Carvalhal

Swansea City's defeat to Southampton on Tuesday means their Premier League survival depends on other teams but manager Carlos Carvalhal has not given up hope of a miracle.

Manolo Gabbiadini's 72nd minute winner almost certainly secured Southampton's Premier League survival but left Swansea three points adrift of safety in 18th position with one league game left.

With Southampton's goal difference better than Swansea's by nine, it would take a remarkable swing against the south-coast club for them to drop out of the top flight.

Swansea, on the other hand, need to win their final game against already relegated Stoke City and hope Huddersfield Town lose at Chelsea on Wednesday and at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

"We still have a chance but we don't depend on ourselves," Carvalhal said, adding that the picture would become clearer after Wednesday.

"After that, let's see if a kind of miracle can happen."

