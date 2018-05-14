Swansea relegated after seven seasons

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

May 13: SWANSEA CITY 1 STOKE CITY 2

Swansea City were relegated from the Premier League after seven seasons, losing the final game 2-1 against Stoke City, who were already condemned to the Championship.

The Welsh club needed a 10-goal turnaround to send Southampton down instead, which unsurprisingly was never a serious possibility.

They did take the lead through midfielder Andy King, leading to optimistic chants of "we want 10" from home supporters.

But by halftime Swansea, without an away win in 13 previous away games, led with goals by Senegal's Badou Ndiaye and then Peter Crouch. Xherdan Shaqiri even missed a penalty.

Swansea's Portuguese manager Carlos Carvalhal is now expected to leave, five months after arriving.

