Swansea win appeal over Fer's red card

REUTERS: Swansea City have won their appeal over midfielder Leroy Fer's dismissal during last weekend's goalless draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.

Fer was shown a straight red card in the second half after his foul on Wolves' Helder Costa was deemed to constitute violent conduct by referee Anthony Taylor but the Premier League side argued the Dutchman should have been cautioned instead.

"Leroy Fer will be available for Swansea's next three games after an independent regulatory commission accepted that he was wrongly dismissed for violent conduct against Wolves on Saturday, January 6," an FA spokesperson said.

The 28-year-old was initially ruled out of Swansea's FA Cup replay against Wolves, along with league games against Newcastle United and Liverpool but will now be available for selection.

