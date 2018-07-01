Swede Kinhult stays ahead at French Open

REUTERS: Swede Marcus Kinhult retained a two-shot lead as Sergio Garcia surged into contention in the French Open third round in Paris on Saturday.

Kinhult, seeking his maiden European Tour victory, played with a maturity that belied his 21 years, carding an assured four-under-par 67 at Le Golf National.

After a double-bogey at the second hole, he roared back with five consecutive birdies to regain control of the US$7 million event.

At 10-under 203, he will take a two-stroke lead over Englishman Chris Wood (67) into Sunday's final round.

Spanish big guns Garcia and Jon Rahm are three and four strokes behind respectively.

Garcia moved into contention with an eight-birdie 64, the best round of the week, while Rahm sank a 25-foot birdie at the last for a 68 after hoisting a high eight-iron approach shot over the water hazard guarding the green.

But Kinhult is the man to beat after withstanding the pressure to finish the day with the same lead as he started.

He was in danger of falling back into a tie with Wood after pulling his drive into the brutal hay-like rough at the par-four 17th.

But Kinhult took his medicine and slashed his recovery shot back into play, before getting up-and-down from 140 yards for a superb par, his poise witnessed by only a small gallery, as many fans had departed to watch France's World Cup match on TV.

Wood bogeyed the last after missing the green to hand Kinhult a handy cushion.

Earlier, 2017 Masters champion Garcia plundered the demanding course until his lone bogey at the par-four 18th, where he unexpectedly drove into a water hazard.

"It's not the tee shot I wanted to hit," he said.

"I would love to have not made any bogeys. It's always nice, and on a golf course like this its even nicer.

"It was a great round overall. I probably would have taken four or five (under).

"We needed a round like this to get back into the thick of things and we're probably going to need another pretty decent round tomorrow."

Garcia, making his first start at Le Golf National, is using his appearance partly as a reconnaissance mission on a course that will host the Ryder Cup in three months time.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)