Sweden captain Granqvist staying put as baby looms

SOCHI, Russia: Sweden's Andreas Granqvist has hinted he will captain his country in their World Cup last-16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday, despite the fact his wife is due to give birth to the couple's second child on the same day.

Sophie Granqvist recently returned to Sweden as her husband is set to leave Russian club FC Krasnodar after a five-year stint following the World Cup and join Helsingborgs in his home country.

"It's hard to go home when you have a last-16 game to play," said Granqvist, who cried tears of joy when Sweden beat Mexico to win their group.

He had previously been considering flying back to Sweden to be present at the birth.

"So far, nothing has happened at home. We know how the situation is - my wife is very strong and she has many of her nearest and dearest around her," Granqvist said.

