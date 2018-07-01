Sweden coach plays I spy over penalties

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has been secretly spying on his players to assess their penalty-taking abilities and he might have to put the results to the test if their World Cup last-16 game against Switzerland ends in a draw.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson has been secretly spying on his players to assess their penalty-taking abilities and he might have to put the results to the test if their World Cup last-16 game against Switzerland ends in a draw.

Captain Andreas Granqvist has netted twice from the spot to get Sweden into the last 16, and Andersson has been ranking the side's other spot-kick takers.

"At training sessions these last few years, we've taken penalties when the games have finished level. Without them knowing anything about it, I've already sorted them somewhat in my mind," he told reporters at the squad's Black Sea base camp.

"We have a number of players who take penalties for their club sides and who are used to it. I'll rank the players in the order I think is right," he added.

Sweden, who won Group F and progressed with Mexico while reigning champions Germany went home, face Switzerland in the last 16 in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

