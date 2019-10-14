Sweden's Peterson overcomes Watson to win Tianjin Open

Sweden's Rebecca Peterson won her second title of the 2019 Asian swing as she defeated Britain's Heather Watson 6-4 6-4 in the Tianjin Open final on Sunday.

Both players waited through a five-hour rain delay, with adverse weather during the warm-up then forcing a switch to an indoor facility.

Peterson recovered from a break down in each set, overturning a 2-0 deficit on both occasions to seal victory in an hour and 37 minutes.

The 24-year-old won her maiden WTA title at the Jiangxi Open in Nanchang last month, and continued her splendid run with an upset win over former world number one Venus Williams earlier this week.

The title triumph in Tianjin means Peterson, currently ranked 59 in the world, will move inside the top 40 for the first time in her career when the updated WTA standings are released on Monday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

