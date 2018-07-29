Swimming - Baker sets 100m backstroke world record at US champs

Rio Olympics silver medallist Kathleen Baker set a world record in the women's 100 metres backstroke at the U.S. championships on Saturday, clocking a time of 58.00 seconds in Irvine, California.

REUTERS: Rio Olympics silver medallist Kathleen Baker set a world record in the women's 100 metres backstroke at the U.S. championships on Saturday, clocking a time of 58.00 seconds in Irvine, California.

The 21-year-old had a sizzling first 50m and turned in 27.90 before going on beat the previous mark of 58.10 set by Canadian Kylie Masse.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)