Swimming - Wilimovsky claims third Pan Pacs medal with 10km gold

TOKYO: American Jordan Wilimovsky secured his third medal of the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships on Tuesday, with victory in the men's 10 kilometres open water event.

The 24-year-old open water specialist had won gold and silver medals in the pool over the weekend and came into Tuesday's event as favourite.

Compatriot Taylor Abbot held the lead through the first laps of the five-lap race held off Chiba's Hojo beach before Wilimovsky made his move.

The 2015 world champion finished in a time 1:58:50 to win with Eric Hedlin of Canada over six seconds off the pace in second.

Australian Nicholas Sloman was third.

There was further success for the United States in the women's event, as Haley Anderson came from behind to win a dramatic race ahead of Australian Kareena Lee and Brazil's Ana Marcela Cunha.

Cunha came into the final lap with a lead of over two seconds but the patient Anderson had the stronger finish to claim gold.

The race concludes the 2018 Pan Pacs, with the United States comfortably topping the medal table with 20 golds.

(Reporting by Jack Tarrant; Editing by Ian Ransom)