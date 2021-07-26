Swimming: Britain's Adam Peaty defends 100m breaststroke title at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO: Adam Peaty became the first British swimmer to defend an Olympic title on Monday (Jul 26) when he claimed gold in the 100m breaststroke, clocking the fifth-fastest time in history.

The 26-year-old powered to the line in 57.37 seconds, ahead of Dutchman Arno Kamminga (58.00 seconds), the only other swimmer besides Peaty to ever go under 58 seconds.

Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi took bronze in 58.33 seconds.

Looking exhausted but ecstatic, Peaty bowed to the stadium when he climbed out of the pool.

The unstoppable Peaty turned at the halfway mark in 26.73 seconds, and although there were no crowds at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre to cheer him on, he was never threatened.

Peaty first broke the world record at the 2015 British championships. In 2019 he became the first man to break through the 57-second barrier.

