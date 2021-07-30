Swimming: American Murphy says 200m backstroke race 'probably not clean'

TOKYO: Ryan Murphy said that Friday's (Jul 30) 200m backstroke final was "probably not clean" after he lost his Olympic title to Russian Evgeny Rylov, but the United States swimmer quickly walked back his comments when asked if he was accusing any of his rivals of cheating.

Murphy won gold in the 100m and 200m Rio finals, but Rylov won both titles in Tokyo, setting an Olympic record for the 200m on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I've got 15 thoughts, 13 of them would get me into a lot of trouble," said Murphy when asked by a reporter shortly after his event if he had any concerns about his races in relation to doping.

"It is what it is. I try not to get caught up in that. It is a huge mental drain on me to go throughout the year, that I am swimming in a race that's probably not clean and that is what it is."

At a later news conference, however, Murphy said that he was only talking about doping in swimming in general, and congratulated Rylov and British bronze medal winner Luke Greenback.

"I need to be clear, I've never made ... my intention is not to make any allegations here. Like, congratulations to Luke and Evgeny. They did an incredible job, they're both very talented swimmers," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"At the end of the day ... I do believe (doping) is still big in swimming and it is what it is."

Rylov had said that he was surprised by Murphy's initial comments, and at his own media conference he said he always supported clean sport.

Advertisement

"I always do the doping tests ... I would not be able to forgive myself if I had taken something. I don’t know how to react to this. I haven’t been accused of anything," he said.

A Russian team spokesperson declined to comment on Murphy's remarks.

USA Swimming had no immediate comment.

Russian athletes are competing at this year's Olympics as the Russian Olympic Committee as part of sanctions for doping scandals.

They do not have their flag raised or their national anthem played when they win events in Tokyo.



Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

