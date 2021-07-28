Swimming: Britain win men's Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay

TOKYO: A British team spearheaded by Tom Dean and Duncan Scott stormed to victory in the men's Olympic 4x200m freestyle relay on Wednesday (Jul 28), narrowly missing the world record.

Led off by recently crowned 200m champion Dean and brought home by Scott, they touched in 6:58.58, just outside the 6:58.55 global mark held by the United States.

It meant that they went one better than at Rio in 2016, when they finished second.

Russia took silver in 7:01.81, with Australia claiming bronze in 7:01.84 after a sizzling final leg by Thomas Neill.

The US, who won the 4x100m title, were without superstar Caeleb Dressel, who opted out to focus on his other events, and they only finished fourth.

The Americans were in front after the opening 200m thanks to Kieran Smith, but they were quickly reeled in by the Brits, with James Guy and Matthew Richards swimming powerful middle legs to hand over to Scott.

