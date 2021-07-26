Swimming: Canada's MacNeil wins women's 100m butterfly gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO: Canada's Margaret MacNeil powered to the women's 100m butterfly gold medal in the third-fastest time ever on Monday (Jul 26) to unseat Swedish defending champion and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom.

MacNeil delivered a stunning burst of speed over the final 50m to touch in 55.59 seconds and edge China's Zhang Yufei (55.64 seconds) into second while Australia's Emma McKeon (55.72 seconds) took bronze.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sjostrom finished seventh, well off the pace.

Margaret MacNeil of Canada reacts next to Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden after winning the women's 100m butterfly final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Reuters/Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports)

"I actually have no words right now, I can't believe it," said MacNeil, the world champion who now has her first Olympic gold medal.

"I couldn't see anyone. I was in the outside lane which I think worked to my advantage. I could focus on my race rather than looking at what other people were doing."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zhang turned in front at the halfway mark followed by American Torri Huske, only for MacNeil to blast past them to hit the wall fractionally in front.

Sjostrom, who broke her elbow earlier this year and said that the butterfly was her lowest priority in Tokyo, holds the world record of 55.48 seconds set at the Rio Olympics.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

