Swimming: China win women's Olympic 4x200m freestyle in world record time

TOKYO: China's women stunned the field to smash the world record and win the Olympic 4x200m relay title in a major upset on Thursday (Jul 29).

The team of Yang Junxuan, Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie and Tang Muhan touched in 7:40.33, ahead of the United States (7:40.73) and Australia (7:41.29).

All three teams were under the previous world record time of 7:41.50 set by Australia at the 2019 World Championships.

