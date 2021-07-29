Swimming: China win women's Olympic 4x200m freestyle in world record time

Swimming - Women&apos;s 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay - Final
Australia (left), the United States (centre) and China in action during the Tokyo Olympics women's 4x200m freestyle relay final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Jul 29, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Antonio Bronic)
TOKYO: China's women stunned the field to smash the world record and win the Olympic 4x200m relay title in a major upset on Thursday (Jul 29).

The team of Yang Junxuan, Zhang Yufei, Li Bingjie and Tang Muhan touched in 7:40.33, ahead of the United States (7:40.73) and Australia (7:41.29).

All three teams were under the previous world record time of 7:41.50 set by Australia at the 2019 World Championships.

Source: AFP/kg

