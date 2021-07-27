Swimming: Dean and Scott deliver British one-two in 200m freestyle at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO: Tom Dean powered to the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday (Jul 27), heading a British one-two with Duncan Scott taking silver.

Dean won in a time of 1:44.22 with Scott was just four hundredths of a second behind him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fernando Scheffer of Brazil took bronze.

South Korea's Hwang Sun-woo was under the world record time at the 100m mark, but faded badly, ending up seventh as the British pair powered towards a spectacular finish.

The 21-year-old Dean's gold was Britain's second in the Tokyo pool after Adam Peaty's success in the 100m breaststroke on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I knew it was going to be a dogfight, I didn't know how people were going to swim it, just race the race and that's how it is," said a delighted Dean.

Scott was narrowly above Dean in the rankings coming into the Games and qualified fastest, but was delighted for his team-mate.

"Just a massive credit to Tom Dean. That was unbelievable. Olympic champion," he said. "To come along so far in the last 18 months, it's a pleasure to watch him. It's great to be able to say he's a good mate out of the pool."

Advertisement

It is the first time since 1908 that two male British swimmers have finished on the Olympic podium together.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

