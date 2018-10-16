Swimming: Ex-world swim champ Magnini's doping decision postponed

MILAN: Former two-time world swimming champion Filippo Magnini appeared before a court of Italy's anti-doping agency (NADO) on Monday (Oct 15) to answer accusations he used banned substances for which he risks an eight-year ban.

At the end of the four-hour hearing, the judges ruled that additional time was needed with a decision expected on Nov 6.

"I simply told the truth and now I'm calm," Magnini said on leaving the court in Rome. "We explained everything in detail. I'm happy because my lawyers have managed to bring out the truth.

"Sentencing has been postponed due to the complexity of the case."

NADO prosecutors have requested an eight-year ban for Magnini and four years for his former Italian relay teammate Michele Santucci.

Magnini is accused of drug use, abetting and administration or attempted administration of a prohibited substance.

The investigation was opened after Magnini, 36, and Santucci, 29, were questioned in October 2017 over their relationship with nutritionist Guido Porcellini, who has since been banned for 30 years by Italy's national anti-doping organisation for distributing illegal drugs.

Magnini, who retired last year, was named in the case but his dossier had been closed due to lack of evidence. Certain products were destined for him but, according to the investigators, he did not use them or even receive them.

Four-time world medallist Magnini won the 100m freestyle at the 2005 and 2007 world championships and a relay bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Santucci's evidence will be heard on Wednesday.