Swimming: History for McKeon as Australia win Olympic 4x100m medley relay

TOKYO: Emma McKeon made Olympic history Sunday in helping Australia upset two-time defending champions the United States to soar to the women's 4x100m relay gold medal on Sunday (Aug 1).

Their team of Kaylee McKeown, Chelsea Hodges, McKeon, and Cate Campbell touched in a new Olympic record of 3:51.60 ahead of the US in 3:51.73 and Canada in 3:52.60.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was McKeon's seventh medal in Tokyo, a feat no other female swimmer has ever achieved at a single Olympics.

Canada's Kylie Masse was fastest through the opening backstroke leg before teenager Lydia Jacoby put the Americans in front following the breaststroke.

A blistering butterfly swim from McKeon closed the gap on the two teams, leaving veteran Campbell to produce a devastating final 100m to reel in US freestyler Abbey Weitzeil and win gold.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was 27-year-old McKeon's fourth gold in Tokyo to go with her three bronze, overtaking East German Kristin Otto's six medal-haul in 1952 which was matched by American Natalie Coughlin in 2008.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

