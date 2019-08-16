Joseph Schooling finishes fourth in 200m individual medley at FINA Swimming World Cup Singapore

SINGAPORE: Joseph Schooling finished fourth in the 200m individual medley in the Singapore leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup on Friday (Aug 16).

Schooling's time of 2:00.23 was shy of his national record of 1:59.99 which he set during the 15th FINA World Championships in 2013.

The race was won by Australia's Mitchell Larkin, who finished in 1:57.43. Lithuania's Danas Rapsys took second and Thomas Fraser-Holmes, also of Australia, finished third.

Schooling's compatriot Pang Sheng Jun came in sixth, with a time of 2:04.05.

The 200m individual medley was the only event Schooling, the Olympic 100m butterfly champion, has been penciled to compete in at the meet, which ends on Saturday.

Last month, Schooling crashed out in the heats of the 100m butterfly event at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. He had also failed to qualify for the semi-final of the 50m butterfly event.





