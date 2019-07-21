Swimming: Schooling fails to qualify for 50m butterfly semi-finals at FINA World Championships

GWANGJU: Singapore's Joseph Schooling failed to qualify for the semi-final of the 50m butterfly event at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Sunday (Jul 21).

Schooling finished seventh in his heat and 20th overall clocking a time of 23.73s.



Conrad Czerniack from Poland took the final qualifying spot with a time of 23.63s.

The USA’s Caeleb Dressel and Ukraine's Andrii Govorov were tied for first place overall with a time of 22.84s.

Schooling had set the Asian record in the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, clocking 22.93s in the semi-finals while finishing fifth in the final.



The rankings at the end of the heats for the Men's 50m Butterfly event at the FINA World Championships. (Photo: Screenshot from FINA)

Back in November last year, the Olympic gold medallist broke two national records as Singapore won two medals at the FINA Swimming World Cup.

Schooling clinched the bronze medal in the men’s 50m butterfly with a time of 22.40s, losing out only to Russia's Vladimir Morozov and US' Michael Andrew.



Following that, he led the Team Singapore quartet - consisting of Schooling, Roanne Ho, Teong Tzen Wei and Amanda Lim - to win the silver medal in the 4x50m mixed medley relay.

