Swimming: Schooling breaks national records as Singapore clinch 2 medals at FINA World Cup

SINGAPORE: Joseph Schooling broke two national records as Singapore won two medals at the FINA Swimming World Cup on Saturday (Nov 17).

Schooling set a new national record after clinching the bronze medal in the Men’s 50m Butterfly with a time of 22.40s, losing out only to Russia's Vladimir Morozov and US' Michael Andrew, who came in first and second at 22.17s and 22.32s respectively.

Singapore’s Joseph Schooling swims during the Men’s 50m Butterfly at at the FINA Swimming World Cup on Nov 17, 2018. (Photo: Singapore Swimming Association/Simone Castrovillari)

However the 23-year-old was not done yet and later on Saturday, Team Singapore - consisting of Schooling, Roanne Ho, Teong Tzen Wei and Amanda Lim - won the silver medal in the 4x50m Mixed Medley Relay with a time of 1:42.21s.

During his leg, Schooling broke yet another record - this time in the 50m backstroke - with a time of 24.08s.

“I’m very happy. And a new national record in backstroke, I don’t know what to say. I mean, it’s a new position. So I’m enjoying it,” said Schooling.

Australia came in first with a time of 1:39.79s while Hong Kong took the third sport at 1:43.30s.