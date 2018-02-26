Swimming: Joseph Schooling in good form ahead of NCAA meet

After winning 5 golds at the Big 12 meet last week, the Singaporean is hoping to finish his collegiate career on a high at next month's National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championships.

SINGAPORE: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling ended his Big 12 Conference meet with five gold medals for the Texas Longhorns - with two of those coming from individual events in Texas.

On Sunday (Feb 25), the Singaporean wrapped up his Big 12 campaign after winning the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1m 42.23s.

He finished ahead of West Virginia University's David Dixon and Sam Pomajevich, who is Schooling's team-mate at the University of Texas.

Schooling's win over the weekend capped off a successful outing, adding on to his 100-yard Butterfly win on Friday, as well as team gold medals the 200-yard and 400-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays.

With the victories, the University of Texas senior helped his school's men's team win their 22nd Big 12 title.

The Big 12 Conference is a prestigious ten-school collegiate multi-sport event in the United States. Its members include four universities in Texas - including the University of Texas at Austin, where Schooling is studying at.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His achievements at the Big 12 puts Schooling in good stead ahead of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in late-March, where he is hoping to rediscover some of his blistering form which led him to win gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Said the 22-year-old: "I think the Big 12 meet has showed me where I'm at going into the NCAA meet."

"I'm quite sad my last Conference meet is over but I'm looking forward to finishing my collegiate career well," added Schooling, who will be having his convocation in May.

He believes there is still room for improvement ahead of the key collegiate meet in a month's time.

"I'm not totally happy, but I'm still experimenting with my taper," he said. "Taper is a science which is difficult to predict as many factors can affect it."

Tapering is the practice of cutting down on exercise and training in the days before an important competition.



The Rio 2016 gold medallist is hoping to win the 100-yard and 200-yard butterfly titles in the NCAA, after capturing both events in 2015 and 2016.

Schooling finished second to University of Florida's Caleb Dressel in the 100-yard event, and did not make it to the final of the 200-yard butterfly last year.