Swimming: Kalisz wins first US medal of Tokyo Olympics, Litherland 2nd

TOKYO: Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games, taking gold on Sunday (Jul 25) in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.

Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse US team, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.

Kalisz, a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps, touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds.

Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith (4:10.38).

Kalisz flexed his muscles and then climbed atop the lane rope, splashing the water while a contingent of his teammates cheered him from the stands of the nearly empty Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

“U-S-A! U-S-A!” they chanted.

Litherland came over to give the winner a hug, having ensured the Americans got off to the best possible start at the pool.

"It means the world. This is the last thing I really wanted to accomplish in my swimming career," said Kalisz.

"It was a dream of mine since as long as I can remember. I can't believe it. I really can't believe it."

The Americans seized their chance after Japanese star Daiya Seto stunningly failed to advance to the final, having finished ninth in the preliminaries after making a tactical error attempting to save his energy for the medal race.

