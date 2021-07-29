Swimming: Late surges bring gold for US and Australia in Tokyo

TOKYO: With two astonishing late surges, American Bobby Finke won the men's 800m freestyle and Australia's Izaac Stubblety-Cook took the men's 200m breaststroke at the Tokyo Games on Thursday (Jul 29).

Finke pulled off a major upset by winning gold ahead of Italian world champion Gregorio Paltrinieri, who led all the way until the 750m turn when German Florian Wellbrock moved in front for the last length.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Finke then made his late move and powered home in a time of 7:41.87. Wellbrock faded, but Paltrinieri did not, the Italian, who had been a doubt for the Games due to illness, touching 0.24 seconds behind Finke to take the silver.

Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk took the bronze medal.

Izaac Stubblety-Cook of Australia reacts after winning the Tokyo Olympics men's 200m breaststroke final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Jul 29, 2021. (Photo Reuters/ Grace Hollars, USA TODAY Sports)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finke said that he had to push hard when he saw Paltrinieri was clawing his way back towards the finish.

"I noticed when I was about 10 metres out that he was catching a little ground and that was all the motivation I needed," said the American.



In the 200m breaststroke, Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands led at the 150m turn and was inside world record time as he fought with Finland's Matti Mattsson.

Advertisement

Stubblety-Cook was third on the last turn, 1.2 seconds adrift of the lead, but then delivered an astonishing final lap to secure the country's fifth gold medal in the pool so far and the first for their men.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

