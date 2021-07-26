Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen misses out on spot in 200m butterfly semis at Tokyo Olympics

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Quah Zheng Wen clocked a time of 1:56.42 in the heats of the 200m butterfly at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Monday (Jul 26), missing out on a spot in the semi-finals.

He finished 22nd out of 38 overall.

Quah finished second in his heat, which was won by Norway's Tomoe Zenimoto Hvas with a time of 1:56.30.

The top 16 in the heats progress to the semi-finals. The top finisher in the heats was Hungary's Kristof Milak, who clocked 1:53.58. The last semi-final spot went to Chad Le Clos of South Africa, who finished fifth in his heat in 1:55.96.

Singapore's national record for the 200m butterfly is 1:55.73, set by Joseph Schooling at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

The 200m butterfly is the second of Quah's three events at the Tokyo Olympics. He narrowly missed out on progressing to the semi-finals of the 100m backstroke on Sunday.

He will compete in the 100m butterfly on Thursday.

