Swimming: Quah Zheng Wen falls short of 100m backstroke semis at Olympics

TOKYO: Singapore's Quah Zheng Wen clocked a time of 53.94s at the Tokyo Aquatics Center on Sunday (Jul 25), narrowly missing out on a spot in the 100m backstroke semi-finals.

Quah finished third in his heat and 22nd overall. The heats were won by Russia’s Kliement Kolesnikov, with a time of 52.15s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The top 16 in the heats progress to the semifinals, with the final spot going to Greece’s Apostolos Christou with a time of 53.77s.

Quah has the national record in the event - 53.79s, set at the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines.

The Singaporean will next compete in the 100m butterfly and 200m butterfly at the Games.

Catch the Olympics Games Tokyo 2020 LIVE with 14 dedicated channels on meWATCH. Sign in now at mewatch.sg/tokyo2020 and get into the action with Mediacorp, Singapore’s Olympics Network.

Advertisement