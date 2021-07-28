Swimming: Titmus downs Ledecky again, Milak gold in 200m butterfly

TOKYO: Australia's Ariarne Titmus won her second gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating American rival Katie Ledecky again to win the women's 200m freestyle on Wednesday (Jul 28), while Hungary's Kristof Milak powered to men's 200m butterfly gold.

Titmus won in a time of 1:53.50 from Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey, with Canada's Penny Oleksiak third.

Ledecky, the defending gold medallist and five-time Olympic champion, finished a disappointing fifth, 1.71 seconds behind Titmus.



"I’m bloody exhausted," said Titmus. "That was a tough race. I knew Siobhan would be hard to beat. I could tell from the way she swam (in her heat) yesterday it would be tough to beat her."



Once again, the 20-year-old Titmus, dubbed the Terminator, delivered a blistering final lap - she had been in third place at the 150m turn with Haughey in the lead.

Katie Ledecky of the United States looks up at the timing board at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre after competing in the women's 200m freestyle final during the Tokyo Olympics on Jul 28, 2021. (Photoe: Reuters/Grace Hollars, USA TODAY Sports)

Titmus had beaten Ledecky to gold in the 400m freestyle on Monday and she becomes the first Australian woman to complete the 200-400 Olympic double since Shane Gould at the 1972 Munich Games.

Ledecky will be back in the pool later on Wednesday when she competes in the first edition of the women's 1,500m freestyle.

Titmus and Ledecky are expected to face each other in the 800m freestyle on Saturday in which the American is heavily favoured, and they will also be on opposite sides in the 4x200m relay.

Milak, the world record holder in the 200m butterfly, lived up to his billing as the heavy favourite and won by 2.48 seconds from Japan's Tomoru Honda, with Italy's Federico Burdisso taking bronze.

The Hungarian's time of 1:51.25 was an Olympic record, surpassing Michael Phelps' mark from an event he once dominated.

Phelps had set the previous Olympic record of 1:52.03 in Beijing. Milak's world record of 1:50.73 came at the world championships in Gwangju in 2019.

His time might have been even faster if not for a mishap with his swimming trunks.

Showing reporters a ripped pair of trunks, he said: “They split 10 minutes before I entered the pool, and in that moment I knew the world record was gone.

"I lost my focus and knew I couldn’t do it ... but I am happy with the gold medal."

