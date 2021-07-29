Swimming: US star Dressel wins men's Olympic 100m freestyle gold

TOKYO: United States star Caeleb Dressel blazed to victory in the men's 100m freestyle final on Thursday (Jul 29), adding the Olympic gold to his back-to-back world titles.

The 24-year-old powered to the wall in a new Olympic record time of 47.02 seconds to dethrone charging Australian defending champion Kyle Chalmers, who finished second (47.08).

Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov took the bronze in 47.44.

"I don't know if it's set in yet. It's been a really tough year, really hard. I'm really happy," he said in tears as he was connected via video link to his wife and family back home.

Caeleb Dressel of the United States reacts after winning the Tokyo Olympics men's 100m freestyle final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Jul 29, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Antonio Bronic)

Dressel missed out on the individual sprint medals at Rio in 2016, but he has since exploded, winning an incredible 13 titles over the past two world championships.

He went to the turn in front but had to dig deep to hold off a storming Chalmers, smashing the previous Olympic record of 47.05 seconds held by Australia's Eamon Sullivan since 2008.

"I left everything in the pool. I gave everything I could," said Chalmers.

It was Dressel's second gold of the Games after spearheading the US to the 4x100m relay title on Monday.

He will also race the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, and could feature in two other relays to keep his dream of a six-gold medal haul alive.

