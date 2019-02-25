Swing close to where it was pre-2017 Masters, says Johnson

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Dustin Johnson was not only delighted to earn his 20th PGA Tour title at the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday, he was also pleased his swing was finally feeling close to that which him earned him three straight wins heading into the 2017 Masters.

Johnson was a heavy favourite going into Augusta that year but never got the chance to play for the Green Jacket after hurting his back falling down stairs on the eve of the tournament.

After his five-shot victory at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Sunday, Johnson said if he could maintain his swing it would be a successful season.

"I (watched) some video of me at the Masters right before I got hurt and the swing feels as close to that as it has since then," he told Golf Channel.

"So if I can swing it like I am right now, and keep the putter rolling like I did this week, it's going to be a good year."

Despite winning the European Tour's Saudi International three weeks ago, Johnson was not firing on all cylinders when he arrived in Mexico City, but a little tweak to his set-up worked wonders.

"I felt really comfortable over the ball from Thursday on," he said.

"I found something in the game, it was just a little set-up issue.

"I was way too far from the ball and as soon as I fixed my set-up it all clicked and it worked well this week."

With his latest success, Johnson became the 38th player with 20 or more PGA Tour victories.

His 20 wins earn a lifetime PGA Tour exemption.

Six of those wins have been in World Golf Championships events, and he has now won all four of them at least once.

The 2016 U.S. Open, however, remains his sole major victory.

Sunday's result lifted Johnson to second in the world rankings behind Englishman Justin Rose, but the American is projected to go top at the end of next week's Honda Classic, where neither player is taking part.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)