Swiss coach Favre takes over Dortmund with deal to 2020

BERLIN: Swiss coach Lucien Favre took charge of Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday after he signed a two-year deal, the Bundesliga club said.

Dortmund parted ways with coach Peter Stoeger at the end of the season after the club finished fourth in the Bundesliga. His departure capped an inconsistent campaign that began with Dutchman Peter Bosz at the helm.

The 60-year-old Favre, who left French club Nice two days ago, has considerable Bundesliga experience. He enjoyed successful spells at Hertha Berlin and Borussia Moenchengladbach.

