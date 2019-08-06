Swiss indict former German soccer officials in relation to 2006 World Cup

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Swiss prosecutors said on Tuesday they had indicted three former German soccer officials in relation to the 2006 World Cup.

Horst Schmidt, Theo Zwanziger and Wolfgang Niersbach as well as former Swiss FIFA official Urs Linsi are alleged to have fraudulently misled members of a supervisory body of a German Football Association (DFB) committee about the true purpose of a payment of around 6.7 million euros (£6.1 million), a statement https://www.bundesanwaltschaft.ch/mpc/en/home/medien/archiv-medienmitteilungen/news-seite.msg-id-75991.html said.

