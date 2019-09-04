Swiss parliament commission recommends against Lauber's re-election

ZURICH: A Swiss parliamentary panel voted 9-6 against recommending the re-election of Attorney General Michael Lauber after undocumented meetings he held with world soccer body FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Swiss public TV SRF reported on Wednesday (Sep 4).

The Judicial Committee made the recommendation to parliament members who vote on Sept. 25 on giving Lauber another term in office as the nation's top prosecutor. Lauber held at least three confidential meetings with Infantino amid his office's investigation of several cases of suspected corruption surrounding Zurich-based FIFA, though the prosecutor has defended his office's handling of the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Federal Prosecutor's Office has taken note of the decision of the court commission," his office said in a statement following the vote. "Michael Lauber maintains his candidacy for the 2020-2023 term."

