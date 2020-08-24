Swiss parliament lifts immunity of Attorney General Michael Lauber
A Swiss parliamentary committee on Monday decided to waive Attorney General Michael Lauber's immunity, paving the way for special prosecutor Stefan Keller to open criminal proceedings against Lauber over his handling of a high-profile FIFA investigation.
