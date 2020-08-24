Swiss parliament lifts immunity of Attorney General Michael Lauber

Sport

Swiss parliament lifts immunity of Attorney General Michael Lauber

A Swiss parliamentary committee on Monday decided to waive Attorney General Michael Lauber's immunity, paving the way for special prosecutor Stefan Keller to open criminal proceedings against Lauber over his handling of a high-profile FIFA investigation.

FILE PHOTO: Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber arrives before an interview by the Judicial Commi
FILE PHOTO: Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber arrives before an interview by the Judicial Committee of the Swiss Parliamen, in Bern

Bookmark

ZURICH: A Swiss parliamentary committee on Monday decided to waive Attorney General Michael Lauber's immunity, paving the way for special prosecutor Stefan Keller to open criminal proceedings against Lauber over his handling of a high-profile FIFA investigation.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark