Swiss qualifier Teichmann wins maiden WTA title in Prague

REUTERS: Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann outlasted home favourite Karolina Muchova 7-6(5) 3-6 6-4 in just under three to clinch her first WTA title at the Prague Open on Saturday.

In a match between two first-time WTA finalists, Teichmann needed six set points to win the opening set, before recovering from a break down twice in the decider.

The 21-year-old became the first qualifier to win the title in Prague, and is the 20th different WTA winner in 21 events this season.

Muchova ensured the tournament had at least one Czech representative in the final for a fifth straight year but she failed to match her opponent's powerful groundstrokes in the final set.

"I'm just speechless, honestly. I just fought and fought. It was a great battle and I'm just relieved that it's done," world number 146 Teichmann said.

"I'm exhausted, but Kaja (Karolina) played a great match as well. I knew it was going to be a battle, but in the end, one has to win."

Teichmann enjoyed a remarkable week in the Czech capital, which included a dramatic comeback beat twice Grand Slam champion and former world number two Svetlana Kuznetsova.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)