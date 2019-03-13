Swiss skier Beat Feuz wins second World Cup downhill title

SOLDEU, Andorra: Switzerland's Beat Feuz won his second consecutive World Cup downhill title on Wednesday (Mar 13) before the last race of the season at Soldeu had even finished.

Placed sixth after 16 of the 22 skiers had competed Feuz was assured at least a 12th place finish giving him an unassailable lead in the battle for the small globe.

The race at the World Cup finals was eventually won by Dominik Paris, with Feuz confirmed in sixth.

Italy's Paris took the honours by 0.34s from Norwegian Kjetil Jansrud with Austria's Otmar Striedinger third at 0.41.

Despite Paris taking four downhills in his six World Cup wins this season it was Feuz who proved the more consistent and he claimed the globe with 540 points, with Paris just 20 points behind.

The 32-year-old Feuz made six downhill podiums, with a win in Beaver Creek, three seconds and two third places.

The 2017 world downhill champion and double Olympic medallist finished 0.64s behind Paris in Andorra.

Paris meanwhile, who when he's not on the slopes is lead singer in a heavy metal band, heads the super-G standings but is in a five-man battle for the small globe in Thursday's closing super-G.

