Swiss skier Gisin suffered 'no serious injury' in horror crash

LAUSANNE: Swiss skier Marc Gisin suffered "no serious injury" but remains hospitalised in a stable condition after a spectacular high-speed crash in the men's World Cup downhill at Val Gardena in Italy, the Swiss Ski Federation confirmed on Sunday (Dec 16).

The 30-year-old lost control of his skis during Saturday's race and was thrown high in the air just before the feared "camel hump" on the Saslong slope, going on to land heavily on his back before sliding down the piste.

An unconscious Gisin was transported by helicopter to hospital in Bolzano, 40km away from the ski resort in the Italian Dolomites, before being transferred to a hospital in Switzerland.

"Examinations in Lucerne Cantonal Hospital from yesterday evening and this morning showed that Marc Gisin's general condition continues to stabilise," Swiss-Ski said in a statement.

"He communicates directly with the doctors and close relatives, but is currently still intubated. Fortunately, both MRI and CT scans of the skull showed no serious injury.

"Very painful for him are several rib fractures on the right side, and injuries in the lungs.

"Except for a slightly dented acetabulum (hip joint), the pelvis is uninjured. Fortunately, the back remained undamaged except for a few, non-serious fractures on the spine."

"For optimal monitoring and care, Marc Gisin will remain hospitalized for the time being in the intensive care unit."

Both Gisin's sisters are elite skiers, with his younger sister Michelle the Olympic combined gold medallist.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won Saturday's downhill race as teammate Aksel Lund Svindal, who had won the Super-G on Friday, could only finish seventh as he competed just after Gisin's crash which saw the race interrupted for half an hour.