Switzerland's injured Shaqiri out of Euro qualifiers

BERN: Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will miss this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Denmark due to a groin injury, the Swiss FA said on Monday.

"The attacking midfielder is suffering from a painful inflammation in the groin," the FA announced on its website https://www.football.ch/SFV/Nationalteams/A-Team/News/xherdan-shaqiri-faellt-verletzt-aus.aspx.

The 27-year-old Liverpool player missed training on Monday and was instead examined in a Zurich hospital.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic will name a replacement on Tuesday for their opening Euro qualifiers away to Georgia on Saturday and at home to Denmark three days later.

