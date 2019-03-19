Switzerland's injured Shaqiri out of Euro qualifiers

Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will miss this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Denmark due to a groin injury, the Swiss FA said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: International Friendly - Switzerland v Qatar
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Switzerland v Qatar - Cornaredo Stadium, Lugano, Switzerland - November 14, 2018 Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

"The attacking midfielder is suffering from a painful inflammation in the groin," the FA announced on its website https://www.football.ch/SFV/Nationalteams/A-Team/News/xherdan-shaqiri-faellt-verletzt-aus.aspx.

The 27-year-old Liverpool player missed training on Monday and was instead examined in a Zurich hospital.

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic will name a replacement on Tuesday for their opening Euro qualifiers away to Georgia on Saturday and at home to Denmark three days later.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Source: Reuters

